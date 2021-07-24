Maxim Group Raises Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $330.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective upped by Maxim Group from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBNY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.94.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $239.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.99. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.