McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Plans $1.29 Quarterly Dividend

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.29 per share by the fast-food giant on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend payment by 31.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years.

MCD opened at $242.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.68. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $245.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.39.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

