Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells $990,043.20 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $990,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,014,826.05.

On Thursday, May 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60.

MDLA opened at $33.35 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 11.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 6,046.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 938,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 4,325.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 807,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,592,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 63.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 666,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Medallia in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

