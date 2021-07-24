MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Sells $304,900.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Robert Perine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $304,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Perine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -234.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 16.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 88,712 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.