Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after acquiring an additional 256,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $643.38. 14,604,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,505,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $631.93. The stock has a market cap of $619.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.38, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.44.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,569,564 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

