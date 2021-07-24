Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $213,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.47. 303,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,371. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

