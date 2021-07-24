Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $95,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $108,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,164,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 204,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,927,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,690,412. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

