Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 123,537 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,537 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.5% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,477 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

