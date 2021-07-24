Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 225 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,611 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,934,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.81.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

