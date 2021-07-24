Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. Analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $249,936.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,777.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,423 shares of company stock worth $826,342. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,270.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 80,726 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,460 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 281,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 53,052 shares during the period.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.