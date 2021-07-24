Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 63.45% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Methanex by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 103,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $5,848,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Methanex by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Methanex by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

