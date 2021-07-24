Michael T. Pykosz Sells 185,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,067,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE OSH opened at $60.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion and a PE ratio of -0.82. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

