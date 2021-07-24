Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,652 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 1.7% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $74,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $173,209,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.94. 12,345,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,388,440. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.