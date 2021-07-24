MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.26. 58,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,257,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MicroVision by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MicroVision by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MicroVision by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

