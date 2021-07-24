Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

MSBI opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $538.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.