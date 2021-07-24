Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 630 at Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MIDW opened at GBX 552 ($7.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 549.95. Midwich Group has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85. The firm has a market cap of £489.82 million and a P/E ratio of -128.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

In other Midwich Group news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 163,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £806,850 ($1,054,154.69).

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

