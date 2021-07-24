Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 893,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,749,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $4,773,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $5,424,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $9,384,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $23,257,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -12.65%.

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

