Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 175.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 138,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Repligen worth $42,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Repligen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,122,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $209.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.77. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $131.91 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.