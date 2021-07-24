Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 1,308.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686,028 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,379 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.26% of Boston Private Financial worth $35,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1,473.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

BPFH opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

