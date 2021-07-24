Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,988 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $34,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 232.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 65.8% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $641,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

RHI opened at $92.87 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

