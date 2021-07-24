Millennium Management LLC Purchases 1,114,641 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 239.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $40,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JNPR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.33. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.