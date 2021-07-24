Millennium Management LLC Sells 72,388 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72,388 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $37,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST opened at $381.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.75 and a 12-month high of $381.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

