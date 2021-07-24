Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0037

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $23,501.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00040410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00126471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00147903 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00023468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,477,844,572 coins and its circulating supply is 4,272,635,005 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

