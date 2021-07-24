Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 590.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 173.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIRM stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $477.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01). Research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

MIRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

