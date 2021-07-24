Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.88.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market cap of $834.31 million, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after buying an additional 350,054 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,946,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,079.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 181,721 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

