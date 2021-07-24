MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 140.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 43.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 338.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $815,000. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

