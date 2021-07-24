MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,060 Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,060 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $9,675,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $519.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.