MML Investors Services LLC Invests $177,000 in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

NYSE:GTES opened at $18.14 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

