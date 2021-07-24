MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,968,000 after purchasing an additional 917,020 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 47.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,284 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 20.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,048,000 after purchasing an additional 603,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,710,000 after purchasing an additional 154,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Cannae by 31.0% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,496,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,299,000 after purchasing an additional 354,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNNE opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

