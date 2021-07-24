MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $17.90 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23.

