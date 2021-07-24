MML Investors Services LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 207.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.60 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

