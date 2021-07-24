Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Juan Andres purchased 101,616 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $770,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $348.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.32. The company has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 258.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $349.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 38.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Moderna by 38.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $223,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

