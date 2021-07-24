Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after acquiring an additional 432,334 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,194,000 after buying an additional 220,211 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 219,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 29.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 218,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $15.93 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $822.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.