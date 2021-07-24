Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

MONRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. assumed coverage on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS MONRF remained flat at $$66.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.17. Moncler has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

