Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

MONRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. assumed coverage on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS MONRF remained flat at $$66.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.17. Moncler has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

