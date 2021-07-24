MONECO Advisors LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after buying an additional 417,322 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 312,335 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,064,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.53. The company had a trading volume of 401,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

