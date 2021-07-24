Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $425.00 price target on the stock. Monolithic Power Systems traded as high as $407.20 and last traded at $406.49, with a volume of 935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $405.30.

According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power is benefiting from robust demand in Computing & Storage and Communications domains and recovering automotive end-markets. Moreover, coronavirus crisis-triggered robust demand for cloud servers, storage and solid uptake of home applications, gaming consoles, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, remains a key catalyst. Also, Monolithic is well positioned to gain from rapid deployment of 5G on the back of robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure related products. Increasing adoption of point of sales systems, security applications and smart meters, is a key catalyst. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus crisis-led macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain key concerns.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.33.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,754 shares of company stock worth $22,714,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 112.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.41.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

