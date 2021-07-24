MoonRadar Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (MRF)

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. MoonRadar has a market capitalization of $823,538.53 and $57,637.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonRadar coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonRadar has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00040410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00126471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00147903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,198.88 or 0.99910360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.92 or 0.00893742 BTC.

MoonRadar Profile

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,269,928 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

MoonRadar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonRadar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonRadar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonRadar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

