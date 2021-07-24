MoonTools One Day Trading Volume Tops $554.00 (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One MoonTools coin can now be bought for approximately $17.82 or 0.00052402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTools has a market cap of $490,053.16 and approximately $554.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoonTools has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00124034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00143540 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,370.22 or 1.01068946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.15 or 0.00873802 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

Buying and Selling MoonTools

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.