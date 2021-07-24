Morgan Stanley Boosts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $51.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.