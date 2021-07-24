Morgan Stanley Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $68.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.97.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 154.60 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Twitter by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Twitter by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Twitter by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 187,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Twitter by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 224,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after buying an additional 81,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

