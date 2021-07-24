Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of L3Harris Technologies worth $255,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $372,443,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $227.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $228.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

