Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,289,379 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 734,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Xilinx worth $283,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Xilinx by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 383,070 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after buying an additional 302,877 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Xilinx by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,446 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after buying an additional 82,001 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Xilinx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 471,011 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $58,358,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $137.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.68. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

