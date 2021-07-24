Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 186.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,074,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $254,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after acquiring an additional 339,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYF opened at $46.51 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.