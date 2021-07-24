Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,279 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $280,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,762,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $103.34 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.37.

