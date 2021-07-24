Morgan Stanley Increases Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target to $8.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TEN. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.61. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $1,204,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $202,239.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,553,623 shares of company stock worth $19,176,431. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 43.5% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

