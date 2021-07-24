Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,036,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,185,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $272,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,539,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,589,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,129.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,709,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,183,000 after buying an additional 2,671,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

