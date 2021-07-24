Morgan Stanley Purchases 282,296 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 282,296 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $250,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

