Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $260,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

