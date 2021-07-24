Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of CrowdStrike worth $257,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.31.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,428 shares of company stock worth $31,600,095. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $268.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of -373.56 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $272.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

