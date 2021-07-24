Morgan Stanley Sells 553,932 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,145,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.54% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $306,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,001,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,802,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

Shares of VT opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $104.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

